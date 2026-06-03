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Tracking another warm day with PM showers & storms

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Published 4:18 AM

TODAY: We're tracking warm temps in the high 70s and 80s along and east of I-25 and breezy winds again. Hail and heavy rainfall shouldn't be quite as widespread as the last couple days. Our best shot at a few severe storms shifts further west toward the Continental Divide and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Otherwise, expect a stray shower or general (not severe) thunderstorm.

EXTENDED: Temps stay warm with highs mainly in the 80s for the next several days. Expect more PM showers and thunderstorms bringing isolated severe weather chances through Thursday (focus shifts back to the plains) with drier and slightly warmer weather to finish the week.

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Julia Donovan

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