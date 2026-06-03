Amount of people experiencing homelessness in El Paso County released

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Continuum of Care's (PPCoC)2026 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count identified 1,413 people experiencing homelessness in El Paso County, marking a 19% decrease compared to 2025 figures. However, the group behind the count warned that these numbers need to be taken into context with the weather during the week that the count was conducted.

The count, conducted between Jan. 24-28, 2026, occurred during dangerously cold weather, with temperatures below 0°F, which influenced the reported 19% decrease in the overall homeless population from the previous year, according to PPCoC.

The annual Point-in-Time Count provides a one-night snapshot of homelessness in the community. In 2025, the count identified 1,745 people experiencing homelessness and 522 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

The 2026 count identified 308 individuals as unsheltered and 1,105 in emergency shelters, transitional housing, or safe haven settings. This year's effort was conducted during conditions that prompted the City's Cold Weather Protocol, which increased shelter utilization and likely contributed to fewer people being visible in unsheltered locations, according to PPCoC.

The report says among those counted, 283 individuals met the federal definition of chronic homelessness, indicating they live with disabling conditions and have experienced extended or repeated periods without housing. They say this highlights an ongoing need for supportive housing solutions within the community.

More than 100 volunteers, along with local service providers and housing programs, coordinated the effort to survey individuals in emergency shelters, transitional housing and unsheltered locations, including outside, in vehicles, or in other places not meant for habitation.

The overnight temperatures during the count fell below 0°F, with wind chills reaching -25°F and snow remaining on the ground, said PPCoC. These severe weather conditions, which activated emergency warming resources, likely led to increased shelter use and fewer individuals being visible outdoors, posing greater challenges for surveyors, according to the report.

PPCoC notes the PIT Count provides a snapshot of homelessness on a single night each year and is not intended to be a comprehensive representation or a reliable measure of long-term trends. Its results can be influenced by external factors such as the number of volunteers, outreach capacity and weather conditions, often resulting in an undercount, PPCoC reports.

Becky Treece, PPCoC Board Chair, acknowledged these nuances.

"While this year's Point-in-Time Count reflects fewer people experiencing homelessness on a single night, it is also a reminder of the incredible work happening across our community every day," Treece said. "Service providers, outreach teams, health care partners, housing organizations, faith communities and local governments are working together to connect neighbors experiencing homelessness with shelter, housing resources and supportive services that address both immediate needs and long-term stability. The PIT Count offers an important snapshot, but year-round data helps us better understand the ongoing demand for these services and the collective impact of our community's efforts to help people move toward safe, stable housing."

For a broader understanding of homelessness, the PPCoC recommends looking to the State of Homelessness Report, which incorporates year-round data from the Homeless Management Information System and other sources.

PPCoC

Yemi Mobolade, Mayor of Colorado Springs, acknowledged the latest results.

"While the Point-in-Time Count represents a snapshot of a single night, this year's results are encouraging," Mobolade said. "The decrease reflects the impact of the hard work happening every day across our community to connect people with shelter, services, housing and support."

He noted that while challenges remain, the results confirm the importance of action, coordinated efforts and hope. The city collaborates with the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, service providers, nonprofit and faith partners, public safety agencies and community organizations to address homelessness. This collective effort includes coordinated street outreach, shelter support, cold weather response, public safety coordination, encampment response and investments in housing solutions.

The City's objective is to support efforts that aim to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring, while also balancing compassion, public safety and long-term stability for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

KRDO13 is asking the city about these efforts today.

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