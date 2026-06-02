Joe Sakic returns as Avalanche GM after Chris MacFarland departs for Nashville

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Avalanche announced that Joe Sakic will resume general manager duties following Chris MacFarland's departure to join the Nashville Predators organization.

In a statement, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke thanked MacFarland for his contributions to the franchise, including helping build the team that captured the 2022 Stanley Cup.

“We would like to thank Chris for all he did for the Avalanche organization. Chris was instrumental in our success over the last decade and a key part of our 2022 Stanley Cup championship. This was an opportunity for him to take on a bigger role with the Predators while being closer to his family. We wish him and his family all the best in Nashville.”

With MacFarland leaving, Sakic will oversee hockey operations decisions through the NHL Draft later this month and the start of free agency, according to officials.

"In Joe's previous stint as GM, he helped build the current roster and led us to the 2022 Stanley Cup," Kroenke said. "We are confident in Joe's leadership and that we will continue to build upon our recent success as we seek to bring another Cup back to Colorado."

Sakic previously served as the Avalanche's executive vice president and general manager from 2013 to 2022. The 2025-26 season marked Sakic's 15th year in Colorado's front office. He has served as President of Hockey Operations since July 2022, according to officials.

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