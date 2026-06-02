Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Did you switch to a healthcare job after struggling to find a job?

<i>Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>For the past five years
<i>Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>For the past five years
By
Published 2:29 PM

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Healthcare is one of the few industries still powering job growth in America.

Last year, employers across industries added jobs at an unusually weak pace. Healthcare, however, has been an exception: For the past five years, the industry has been America’s top job creator and now makes up about 15% of the US workforce, according to jobs site Indeed. The country’s aging population and the necessity of healthcare have helped drive the industry’s ongoing hiring spree.

Researchers found that a sizable share of new entrants into the healthcare industry in recent years were previously outside of the labor force or pivoted from non-health occupations. As hiring slows across much of the economy, workers who have struggled to find jobs in their own industries are increasingly turning to healthcare. The sector has remained a source of steady job growth, attracting anyone seeking a more reliable path into the workforce.

Are you one of those new healthcare workers? If so, we’d love to hear from you.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.