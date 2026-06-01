Skip to Content
News

Street safety project to be tested in 34 locations in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 12:23 PM
Published 12:22 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The city of Colorado Springs is installing 34 temporary projects to evaluate potential ways to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. The city says the areas were selected based on high travel speeds, crashes, and citizen concerns.

The projects will be installed in June, and will remain up through August of 2026, as a part of Safe Streets COS, an initiative focused on road safety in the city.

Neighborhood Traffic Circles

There will be 7 locations with a newly installed traffic circle, often called a roundabout, in an attempt to slow vehicle speeds.

  • South El Paso Avenue and South Corona Avenue
  • Valley Hi Avenue and Parkhill Drive
  • Pikes Peak Avenue and 22nd Street
  • Capulin Drive and Shasta Drive
  • Capulin Drive and Server Drive
  • Montebello Drive and Del Paz Drive
  • Monica Drive West and Moonbeam Drive

Speed Tables

Nine rubber speed tables, which are a long, flat-topped type of speed bump, will be installed near schools, parks, and other community areas with high pedestrian activity.

  • Quail Lake Road south of Quail Lake
  • Broadmoor Valley Road near Broadmoor Valley Park
  • Pikes Peak Avenue near Buena Vista Montessori School
  • Farnsworth Drive near Bricker Elementary School
  • Springnite Drive near Turman Elementary School
  • Monica Drive near Deerfield Park/Turman Elementary School
  • Havenwood Drive near Woodmen Trail East Crossing
  • Fenton Road near Panorama Park parking lot
  • West Woodmen Road near Marshall Sprague Park

Speed Feedback Signs

Speed feedback signs provide real-time speed information to drivers to raise awareness. 18 will be installed in total, across 9 different locations.

  • Barnes Road east of Charlotte Parkway
  • Cheyenne Meadows Road southwest of Witches Willow Lane
  • Murray Boulevard between Pikes Peak Avenue and Bijou Street
  • Constitution Avenue near Avondale Drive
  • South Carefree Circle near Inspiration Drive
  • South Circle Drive north of Airport Road
  • Northbound Wahsatch Avenue north of Jefferson Street
  • Wahsatch Avenue between Columbia Street and Caramillo Street
  • North Nevada Avenue between East Jackson Street and Fontanero Street

Flashing School Zone Signs

These signs will improve driver awareness in school zones. They will be installed at 5 new locations and will be programmed o time of day to coordinate with school zone hours.

  • Ridgeview Elementary on Shimmering Creek Drive
  • Chinook Trail Elementary/Middle School on Fraser Valley Lane and Grand Lawn Circle
  • Panorama Middle School on South Chelton Road
  • Audubon Elementary School on Patrician Way
  • Encompass Heights Elementary School on Thunder Mountain Avenue

Protected Bike Lanes

Deliniator posts will be added to four existing bike lanes to improve visibility and support safer bicycle travel along key corridors.

Locations include:

  • Pikes Peak Avenue from Corona Street to Nevada Avenue
  • Cheyenne Boulevard from Cresta Road to Sumner Street
  • Hancock Expressway from East Fountain Boulevard to South Union Boulevard
  • Fountain Boulevard from Hancock Expressway to South Circle Drive
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.