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Motorcyclist pronounced deceased after crash Fillmore St.

KRDO
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Published 6:07 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The CSPD Major Crash Team is investigating a crash on Fillmore & North Prospect Street.

According to police, a vehicle was driving eastbound on Fillmore and made an unprotected left turn into a business parking lot. At the same time, a motorcycle was traveling westbound and hit the turning vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was evaluated on scene, was uninjured, and cooperative with the police. Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed, and this remains an active and open investigation.

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