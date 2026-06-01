It’s no longer just the Christian Pulisic Show for Team USA ahead of a home World Cup. But he’s still the leading man

Charlotte (CNN) — Christian Pulisic has dealt with being deemed America’s men’s soccer savior for so long that it’s just part of his existence.

It’s a title no one can really live up to – one player cannot simply erase generations of lagging behind the rest of the world in the globe’s most popular game, no matter how talented – but it has been foisted upon Pulisic since he was a teenager. Such is the price one pays for being the best-known American player in a sport where the USA has never truly excelled in the men’s game.

But if Pulisic plays in two weeks the way he did on Sunday in Charlotte, then he might do that rarest of things in sports: Live up to expectations. And if his teammates support him the way they did as they sliced Senegal open over and over on the Bank of America turf, then they might do that rarest of things for a Team USA squad at the World Cup: Exceed expectations.

“I felt like relaxed, but also like just energized,” Pulisic said after the game. “It felt good. It felt good in a lot of ways. I’m sure guys are really happy being on the roster now, and now they can hopefully just be themselves and just try to take it all and enjoy the summer.”

The victorious 3-2 scoreline might not reflect it, but the USA thoroughly outplayed Senegal on Sunday in what will serve as a promising statement of intent for this home World Cup that kicks off in less than two weeks.

There are certainly some concerning defensive moments for manager Mauricio Pochettino to worry over in the coming days before a final warm-up match against Germany on Saturday in Chicago, but he can be confident that the squad he’s assembled might have unlocked his team’s best player.

Pulisic’s promising afternoon

It took all of six minutes for Pulisic and company to show what the best version of this team could be.

It started with striker Ricardo Pepi, who plays his professional ball at PSV in the Netherlands, taking a pass from Antonee Robinson and cutting to the left sideline, bringing the Senegalese defense with him. In some proper striker play, Pepi held the ball up and fed Pulisic as he darted down the left wing. The AC Milan star burst toward the box, eventually firing a cross over to Sergiño Dest, who steered the ball past goalkeeper Mory Diaw.

It was the kind of play that American fans have been hoping to see out of the US men’s national team for eons. A true No. 9 playing away from goal in a way that unlocks defenses. Explosive attacking play from young stars that have been touted as the future for years. An early goal against a talented opponent helped ease the pregame nerves.

What followed in the 20th minute, though, is the kind of end-to-end attack that is the hallmark of the American game, with a skillful finish that is decidedly uncommon from a USA star.

Playing all the way out of the back, defender Alex Freeman weighted a perfect pass to Pepi across the halfway line and the striker charged forward, drawing the Senegalese defense once again. At the very last moment, he poked the ball through to Pulisic, who deftly took a touch around Diaw and slotted into the open net.

It was Pulisic’s first goal for the USA since November 2024 and his first goal of any kind since December, and it was clear it meant a ton to him – he ran to the corner of the pitch, pumping his fist and screaming.

But what was key about the goal wasn’t so much that Pulisic got that particular monkey off his back – it was the fact that he appears to have a real connection with Pepi that paid off with goals against Africa’s best team.

“I thought he was really good today. I like he was in just like a lot of good areas, and he’s always kind of an outlet for us and finding good plays, making the right decisions and passes and goals will come for sure, because he’s always in the right places,” Pulisic said of Pepi.

Senegal exposes the US’ critical weakness

Senegal won the final of the African Cup of Nations on the pitch earlier this year, but were later relieved of that title after AFCON decided they had forfeited the match to Morocco when the team left the field in protest in the second half of that final. It was one of those baffling moments when the result on the field could be overturned by suits in a boardroom. To many, Senegal still owns the title of Africa’s best squad.

And the talent on display by the Senegalese did expose what has long been a problem for Team USA and likely will be again when they take to the SoFi Stadium turf in their opening match against Paraguay on June 12.

The starting back three of captain Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie and Freeman were not exactly impenetrable. Just before halftime, the speed of the Senegalese showed that this defense just might be the Achilles heel of this American squad.

“They have quality and very good players,” Poccettino said of Senegal, “but I see the chances that we concede were all … with the capacity to read better some (of the) action on the game. I think we have the possibility to concede, and we are going to be focused next week, working in all these types of scenes to try to improve.”

The first goal came after winger Robinson lost the ball in midfield and Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson was allowed to run from the halfway line to the box, eventually sliding a pass through to captain Sadio Mane, who was never going to make a mistake on a chance like that.

A series of horrid mistakes by the American defense led to the second Senegalese goal as defender Auston Trusty – a halftime substitute – sent a back-pass into the feet of Jackson. Keeper Chris Brady – also on at halftime for Turner – charged forward from his net but Jackson beat him to the ball, lofting it over the American keeper and then tapping it into Mane’s path for his second goal.

The wholesale changes at halftime make it hard to draw any firm conclusion about what fans should be taking away from these friendly matches on the eve of a major tournament. But the leaky USA defense is a blinking warning sign – and it’s much easier to give up goals than it is to score them on a stage like the World Cup.

Pochettino said after the game he was pleased with how the squad responded.

“I think the players react really well, and if we want to improve, we need to live this type of experience,” he said. “We need to make mistakes, to live with that mistake, you know, when during the games, and I think also is going to be very, very important for our future.”

The supporting cast steps into the spotlight

One thing that cannot be questioned is the effort put in by this American squad, a nice change from some of the previous friendly matches that ended in disappointing scorelines and some worries about their readiness after not facing the gauntlet of qualifying for the 2026 edition of the World Cup.

After Mane’s second goal, it was Falorin Balogun showing off the kind of finishing that will make him a key part of this World Cup.

Coming on at halftime, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah had already made trouble down the US right, combining with Balogun for a goal that was waved off for a foul in the buildup. But when those three combined again, there was no mistake as Weah took a pass from McKennie and found Balogun in the box, who fired it home to give the US a 3-2 lead.

It was the third time Balogun had the ball in the net – one goal overturned by the video assistant referee and another ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

“We’ve all played together countless of times, and we all know what we like. We know the qualities that each of us have. … Tim has speed, good one-on-one ability. Malik likes to create, and Balo has speed and running behind,” McKennie said. “I think the more you know your players, and the more you know what they like and don’t like, I think it makes it much easier to play a game.

“We did what we wanted to do. We came in, kept the energy high, and got a goal.

Four years ago, the US’ World Cup run was basically the Christian Pulisic Show and the team went as far as he could take them. The offensive firepower on display in Charlotte on Sunday indicated that the supporting cast has taken a huge leap in the ensuing World Cup cycle. Pulisic might still be the face of the team, but players like Balogun, Pepi, McKennie and Weah are the ones who will be relied upon for the US to keep playing into July.

And maybe, just maybe, if they play like they did on Sunday in Charlotte, this US team can help erase the swirl of bad vibes that has greeted the start of this summer’s showcase.

The-CNN-Wire

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