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“Energy Wise” summer rates begin today for Colorado Springs Utilities

KRDO
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Published 10:19 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting Monday, June 1st, Colorado Springs Utilities will switch to its Energy Wise summer rates for electricity usage. These rates will have on and off-peak times that affect the overall cost of energy use.

According to CSU, the goal of the Energy Wise rates is to shift demand for power away from the "peak" hours of the week, when most people are using electricity. Focusing your use to "off-peak" times will result in an overall lower electricity bill than you might otherwise be required to pay.

The off-peak times, which offer the lowest cost to users, run on weekdays before 5pm and after 9pm. They also run all day on weekends and most holidays.

The on-peak times, which come with a higher cost to users, run from 5pm to 9pm. These are the hours when demand for energy use is at its highest.

The Energy Wise summer rates will run from June 1st - Sept. 30th.

CSU has a list of tips on how you can save money during the Energy Wise rates. You can read that here.

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