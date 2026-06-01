Central Florida 7-year-old joins Mensa after scoring in top 0.1% of her age group

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) -- Anaya Browne, a 7-year-old student from Wilson Elementary School in Sanford, has been accepted into Mensa, the world’s largest high-IQ society, after scoring higher than 99.9% of students her age on a standardized intelligence test.

Ever since Anaya was a baby, her parents said they knew she carried a very special light.

"This little person you have like dreams and thoughts for who they're gonna be and like to see them turn out so good is really just this huge blessing, right," said Tiffany Browne, Anaya's mother.

Anaya shared her thoughts about the testing process.

"They told me I was going to do. Yeah, I was kind of scared. Or like, what if we don't do good? And then I ended up doing amazing," she said.

Her father, Kevis Browne, described his reaction to the results.

"We got the results, and at first we were like, is this a good thing? Or like, what's going on? And then come to find out, she had scored very highly on the test, testing higher than 99.9% of students in the country at her age group," he said.

Mensa is open only to individuals who score in the top 2% of a standardized intelligence test. Once accepted, members gain access to resources, networking opportunities, and free educational tools for gifted learners.

Anaya’s first-grade teacher, Patria Slaughter, expressed her pride in her former student.

"She's got two great parents to help guide her. Lots of support. Lots of people that love her. So, I'm so grateful that I got to be a part of her life and I wish her the best," Slaughter said.

Anaya also shared an encouraging message for other young students.

"You got this, you can do this!" she said.

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