Donald Trump Jr. and new wife share behind-the-scenes wedding video

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Trump, posted a wedding video on social media Friday, offering new, behind-the-scenes glimpses of their luxurious, tropical nuptials in the Bahamas.

The video came with a caption: “The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever.”

It continued, “Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life. Standing beside you, surrounded by our siblings, your mom, Donnie, and Kai, I have never felt more grateful or more certain of anything.”

“My wife. My heart. My forever,” Don Jr. concluded.

The video offers an intimate look at the wedding day last weekend, beginning with the couple taking a dip in the turquoise waters of the Bahamas during what appeared to be a pre-ceremony photoshoot. Dressed in coordinating white and light blue outfits, the pair are seen embracing along the shoreline.

The footage then shifts to preparations for the ceremony, showing champagne toasts, close-up shots of Bettina’s crystal-studded silver wedding heels, her silk wedding gown hanging alongside a bridal robe, and a custom pin with charms featuring photos of her late father. Among the personal touches highlighted in the footage is a candle emblazoned with the phrase “Love Trumps All.”

The wedding celebration took place at the luxe Little Pipe Cay, an exclusive 38-acre private island for the mega-wealthy boasting beaches, five “luxurious cottage estates” with 11 bedrooms, butler service, spa, and a private chapel. The guest list was fewer than 50 people, and extra security precautions were put in place after the event’s location was leaked, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Previously, family members had shared only snapshots on Instagram, including a white silk embroidered “Mrs. Trump” in script, along with a cocktail napkin quoting Jane Austen: “My heart is and always will be yours.”

In the newly released footage, Donald Trump Jr. is shown preparing for the ceremony in a tan suit — no tie. The video highlights a personalized detail stitched inside his jacket, a scripted letter “B” for Bettina outlined with a heart. At one point in the video, he is seen sitting on a lounge chair, reading what appears to be handwritten vows or a note to his bride. While family members and close friends are seen helping the couple get ready, sharing hugs, smiles and celebratory moments — missing in the video is the groom’s father, President Donald Trump. He remained at the White House as talks over a possible peace deal with Iran continued.

The groom is seen later arriving by golf cart at the small wedding chapel, where family members had gathered for the ceremony. Inside the intimate venue, his children Kai, Tristan and Spencer can be seen standing in the front, while his sister Ivanka Trump is seen seated with her husband, Jared Kushner, and his half-sister Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, in the last row of the small chapel.

The video concludes with a sparkler sendoff as the newlyweds share a kiss as husband and wife. A cover of the classic Ronettes hit “Be My Baby” plays over the clip.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Betsy Klein contributed to this report.