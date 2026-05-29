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Colorado Springs Police notify community of ‘Sexually Violent Predator’ resident

Colorado Springs Police Department
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New
Published 2:49 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that 70-year-old Clifford Wayne Chance, who has been labeled as a “Sexually Violent Predator," and is on supervised release, has moved to an address in Colorado Springs.

CSPD says they will make "reasonable efforts to ensure that Chance registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such."

Police say Chance has registered to live at 329 Swope Ave and is described as a white male who is 6'0" tall, 150lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Chance was convicted in 2014 for the sexual assault of a child under the age of 15 by one in a position of trust. Chance was convicted of the same charge in 1997 and, in 1982, faced a separate conviction for sexual assault in the second degree, according to CSPD.

CSPD confirms that Chance is one of 20 “Sexually Violent Predators," who are registered with the police department and live in the community.

Anyone with further questions can contact Detective J.R. Brown of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

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