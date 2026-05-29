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10 months after Space Command left Southern CO, military makes renewed space investment

KRDO
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today at 2:53 PM
Published 2:36 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - There's a Space Command-sized hole in Colorado Springs. Earlier this month, military leaders cut the ribbon on their new facility down in Alabama, coming less than a year since President Donald Trump moved it off of Peterson Space Force Base.

Since then, we've been teased by ideas of what could take its place in Southern Colorado. On Friday, we got our first clear answer. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trump announces that Space Command will move to Alabama

"Over the long run, this [El Paso County] will remain one of the most critical locations for the Space Force," Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said at a press conference on Schriever Space Force Base.

Backing up that statement from Secretary Meink is a couple of major capital projects coming to Southern Colorado. Most notably

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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