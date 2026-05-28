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WATCH NOW: 2026 United States Air Force Academy Graduation

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 9:18 AM
Published 8:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Air Force Academy graduation ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. with commencement speaker Vice President JD Vance.

More than 900 cadets are set to commission as officers into the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force during the ceremony.

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