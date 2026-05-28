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Second Lady Usha Vance visits the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center

KRDO
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Updated
today at 4:39 PM
Published 4:37 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Second Lady Usha Vance read to a group of local children Thursday, May 28 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center as part of her effort to promote childhood literacy

During the visit, Vance joined two-time Olympian and six-time world champion wrestler Adeline Gray to read “If You Can Dream It, Be It” by Team USA bobsled pilot Riley Tejcek to a group of local students.

“What an honor it was to visit such an incredible space and meet the Team USA athletes who are representing our country so well,” Vance said in a statement. “Team USA fosters excellence and inspires children to fulfill their potential – something I also hope to cultivate by encouraging childhood literacy."

The Second Lady has also launched a Summer Reading Challenge to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, encouraging children to read 12 books this summer.

Those who finish the challenge will receive a personalized certificate and an America 250th-anniversary-themed bookmark, and will also have the chance to win a visit to the nation's capital and the White House.

Click here to learn more.

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