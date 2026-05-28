CPW announces camping, boating plans on America’s Mountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, and community partners joined Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to announce the growth of Cheyenne Mountain State Park. This includes the 357-acre Denman property and the City of Colorado Springs’ purchase of an adjacent 127-acre parcel.

CPW says the additions increase Cheyenne Mountain State Park to roughly 3,184 acres and protect open space at the entrance to one of the region’s most visited outdoor destinations.

CPW and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) also signed an agreement supporting expanded recreation at Rosemont Reservoir on Pikes Peak. Officials say these initiatives aim to increase public recreation opportunities and conservation in the Pikes Peak region.

The agreement with Colorado Springs Utilities will open Rosemont Reservoir, situated at more than 9,600 feet of elevation on Pikes Peak, for camping and various hand-launched, hand-powered, and electric-powered watercraft, with CPW managing the new recreation sites.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis emphasized the importance of these outdoor spaces.

“Colorado’s outdoor spaces are truly inspiring, and I’m excited we can enjoy even more of our incredible lands with this new expansion. Colorado Springs is already a destination for outdoor experiences, and this will add more choices for camping and boating,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Colorado Springs Mayor Mobolade highlighted the connection between the city and its natural surroundings.

"At the heart of today is a simple but powerful truth: Colorado Springs is blessed with extraordinary natural beauty," Mobolade said, "Places like Cheyenne Mountain are more than scenery. They are more than postcard views or a backdrop to our lives. They are part of our identity. Part of our story. Part of what makes this city feel like home."

Mobolade also recognized the role of the city's voter-supported Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program in making the expansion possible.

CPW Director Laura Clellan said that these projects support the future of outdoor recreation.

"These projects expand public access opportunities and support the future of outdoor recreation in Colorado," Clellan said. She added that "The expansion of Cheyenne Mountain State Park and new camping opportunities at Rosemont Reservoir on Pikes Peak show what can be achieved when partners share a vision and work together to increase access to Colorado's outdoors."

The Trust for Public Land's Mountain West Region Vice President Jim Petterson noted the long-term benefits of the conservation effort.

"This expansion ensures that one of Colorado Springs' most treasured outdoor spaces will remain protected and accessible as the region continues to grow," Petterson said.

The ceremony also included the official ribbon cutting for 11 new full-hookup campsites at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, bringing the total to 62 full-hookup sites, CPW shared.

"By conserving this land now, we're protecting wildlife habitat, expanding recreation opportunities and preserving the mountain landscapes that define this community." Jason Hagan, Cheyenne Mountain State Park manager, underscored the collaborative nature of the park's growth.

For the Rosemont Reservoir project, Amy Brandenburg, Pikes Peak Recreation Area Parks manager, said she is very excited for this area to be open for camping and recreation after some construction.

"So the campgrounds aren't there yet. We still need to build them, so we'll be breaking ground soon for campgrounds," Brandenburg said.

She noted that camping will require a parks pass or the Keep Colorado Wild pass on vehicle registration, along with a camping fee, and will operate under a reservation system similar to other Colorado Parks and Wildlife sites.

CPW expects to have more wildlife officers dedicated to the Pikes Peak Recreation Area, including Rosemont Reservoir. Officials hope to open the campgrounds by late summer.

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