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Cheyenne Mountain Zoo opens new admissions area

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today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) hosted the grand opening of its newly transformed admissions area on May 28, featuring life-sized giraffe sculptures, a new gift shop, and a café.

Zoo officials say the redesigned space improves guest flow by separating vehicle traffic from pedestrian areas.

The area introduces new Quarters for Conservation (Q4C) kiosks. Every guest receives three tokens representing 75 cents from their admission fee, allowing them to vote for conservation projects by placing their tokens into kiosks supporting different initiatives, according to CMZoo.

One of the biggest additions is “The 200 Project,” an installation featuring six life-sized giraffe sculptures. The project celebrates the more than 200 giraffe calves born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, says CMZoo.

CMZoo says the sculptures are a sneak peek of what's to come with the new Giraffe Center opening later this summer.

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