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Four teens recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver

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Published 10:25 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Four teenagers are recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Pueblo on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that around 11:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Hog Farm Rd. and W State Hwy 78 in response to a reported traffic accident.

Upon arrival, police say they located a Jeep with extensive damage off the south side of the road. The four occupants of the Jeep were all seriously injured, police said. Two of the occupants had been ejected and the driver required extraction by fire/rescue, according to PPD. All occupants of the Jeep were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers also located a Ram pickup truck approximately 100 yards away and contacted the driver, 54-year-old Jose Rojas-Fernandez, who police say appeared to be intoxicated. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for a medical clearance and DUI processing, according to PPD.

PPD said Rojas-Fernandez was later booked into the Pueblo County Jail on charges including Driving Under the Influence, Vehicular Assault, Careless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and Prohibited Use of a Weapon.

On Wednesday, KRDO13 is speaking with the parents of some of the teens who were injured. We will have a full report at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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