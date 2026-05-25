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Deck fire extends to home

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today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:34 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire ignited on a deck at a home in Douglas County this weekend, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).    

SMFR said shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, their team got a call reporting a fire on Flowerburst Drive. By the time the firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had already reached the house. The flames engulfed all three levels of the home.

The team worked together to get the blaze under control. Fire medics evaluated one person at the scene of the fire. Thankfully, that person did not need to go to the hospital for more care.

SMFR also said that the fire's origins remain under investigation.

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Morris Richardson

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