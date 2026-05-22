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PCSO sergeant accused of stealing from employees’ paychecks sentenced to probation

PCSO/KRDO
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Published 4:43 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) sergeant was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to felony theft in a case that involved claims that he misused union funds from several of his fellow sheriff’s office employees.

Jason Hanratty was arrested in June 2025 after an investigation discovered he had allegedly diverted $17,000 in union funds to his personal accounts, according to PCSO.

Hanratty was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution to the PCSO employees affected and the Fraternal Order of Police, says PCSO.

According to the Colorado Peace Office Standards and Training Office database, Hanratty resigned from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office while under investigation on April 15, 2025.

Hanratty's arrest warrant alleges that he misused union dues from 41 Pueblo County Sheriff’s employees for more than two years. Hanratty, who was the vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, was also accused of depositing the funds into personal and business accounts under his control.

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