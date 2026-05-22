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Multi-car crash reported on North Circle Drive

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 7:37 AM
Published 7:23 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department, CSFD, reported a multi-car crash requiring extrication in the southbound lanes of North Circle Drive, before Platte Avenue, just after 7 a.m.

All lanes except the right turn lane are closed. CSFD asked the public to please avoid the area if possible.

CSFD started posting updates on X shortly after 7 a.m. KRDO will continue to share the team's updates as they become available.

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Morris Richardson

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