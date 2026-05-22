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CSFD responds to cat rescue gone wrong, woman stranded in tree

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today at 4:04 PM
Published 3:35 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a high-angle rescue after a person got stuck while trying to rescue her cat from a tree.

According to CSFD, the woman climbed around 50 feet up a tree to save her cat near Circle and Yuma.

The person and the cat were both safely rescued without injury, according to first responders.

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Abby Smith

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