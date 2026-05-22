5 things to know for May 22: Troop deployments, Republican revolt, SpaceX, Kyle Busch, Air show fallout

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The Memorial Day travel rush is here, and US health officials are on alert for the international spread of dangerous viruses. One major airport is rolling out new Ebola screenings for some incoming passengers, while the CDC has also tightened entry restrictions for travelers arriving from virus-hit regions.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Troop deployments

The US will send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, an apparent reversal after recent moves by his administration to reduce the number of US troops in Europe. The surprise announcement creates further uncertainty about the US posture in the region. Read more.

2️⃣ Republican revolt

Backlash is mounting over a series of unpopular initiatives from President Trump, with sharp criticism coming from members of his own party. Several Republican senators on Thursday abruptly abandoned plans to vote on a major funding bill that Trump desperately wanted passed, instead heading home early for the long holiday weekend. Read more.

3️⃣ SpaceX

After a seven-month hiatus, SpaceX is preparing to launch a new, more powerful version of its Starship megarocket as the company pushes ahead with a high-stakes testing campaign tied to future NASA moon missions. The initial launch was scrubbed on Thursday after a series of countdown delays, with another attempt possible as soon as this evening. Read more.

WATCH: Why SpaceX IPO is trending

4️⃣ Kyle Busch

The racing world is mourning the sudden passing of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, who died at age 41. A cause of death has not been released, though his family said he had recently been hospitalized with a severe illness. Busch had been scheduled to compete Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Read more.

5️⃣ Air show fallout

The US Navy lost $136 million worth of jets in an Idaho air show crash last weekend. While no pilots were seriously injured, the incident is renewing debate over why the Pentagon risks multimillion-dollar warplanes — and their crews — for entertainment. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Cruise ships are sailing to a phantom destination

Null Island isn’t an actual place. But that hasn’t stopped some cruises from taking tourists to visit its location, which doesn’t appear on any map.

Donald Trump Jr. is getting married on Sunday

Notably, without his father in attendance, sources say.

Meet Byron Allen

Learn more about the billionaire comic-turned-media mogul who’s taking over CBS late night.

Aging in place

When a hurricane swept through Asheville, North Carolina, a group of seniors formed a support pod. Then it quickly became something bigger: a way to weather future challenges as a group and age in place together.

Staggering statistics on mental illness

Nearly 1.2 billion people worldwide are living with mental disorders, a new study has found — reflecting a 95.5% increase since 1990.

Quiz time

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. How well do you know the sights, snacks and traditions that define the season? Test your knowledge with CNN’s Summer Quiz!

Which movie is considered to be the first summer blockbuster?

A. “Star Wars”

B. “Jaws”

C. “ET”

D. “Jurassic Park”

Take me to the quiz!

And finally…

▶️ Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ bids farewell

During an emotional final episode on Thursday, Colbert thanked his staff and viewers for 11 years of laughs. See how he opened his last show.

The-CNN-Wire

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