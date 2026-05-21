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Rehabilitated bear cubs released into the wild

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
By
today at 6:42 AM
Published 7:01 AM

DEL NORTE, Colo. (KRDO) - Five bear cubs returned to their natural habitat after receiving care at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW said their team found the young bears last summer. At the time, the cubs were severely underweight and getting too comfortable in the town. To help nurture the critters back to full health, CPW took them into the rehab facility.

Throughout the winter, the cubs gained weight and strength. Earlier this month, CPW released them into the wild. Now, the young bears can start this new chapter of their lives on the right foot: deep in the forest where they belong.

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Morris Richardson

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