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Mountain Post War Memorial Ceremony pays tribute to 407 soldiers

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today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:32 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A solemn ceremony at Fort Carson brought together families, service members and community leaders to honor fallen soldiers during the annual Mountain Post War Memorial Ceremony.

On a clear morning, attendees gathered to remember the 407 service members from Fort Carson who died while serving their country overseas.

Among those honored was Staff Sergeant Benjamin Pennington of the First Space Brigade, who died in March during Operation Epic Fury.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade reflected on the sacrifice of those who never returned home.

“Still today, we remember the soldiers who kissed their families goodbye and never returned home,” Mobolade said.

Speakers also emphasized the lasting impact felt by families left behind, honoring the empty seats at dinner tables, folded flags presented to grieving loved ones, and futures cut short by war.

Major General Ellis spoke directly to Gold Star families during the ceremony, recognizing their continued strength and resilience.

“Most importantly, we honor our Gold Star families. Your strength, your resilience, and the memory you carry forward are sacred to this community. We stand with you today and every day,” Ellis said.

The ceremony concluded with a tribute to Gold Star families in attendance, as Fort Carson leaders presented flowers in their honor.

Officials say the annual event remains an important reminder of sacrifice and service, ensuring the memories of fallen soldiers are never forgotten.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade
El Paso County, Colo.
First Space Brigade
fort carson
Gold Star families
Major General Ellis
Mountain Post War Memorial Ceremony
Operation Epic Fury
Staff Sergeant Benjamin Pennington

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