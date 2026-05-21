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Authorities arrest multiple suspects following Monument shooting

Monument Police Department
By
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:39 AM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Authorities took multiple suspects into custody in connection with a recent shooting.

On Saturday, May 16, the Monument Police Department got a call reporting gunfire on Dawson Creek Drive. There, suspects had reportedly fired 15 handgun rounds into an occupied home and vehicle. When police arrived, they determined nobody got injured in the gunfire. Upon further investigation, a detective identified multiple suspects and obtained three search warrants.

Units affiliated with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) helped execute those search warrants. That same day, CSPD officers took two of the three suspects into custody. Later, MPD officers found and arrested a third suspect.

This investigation progressed; on May 18, MPD officers obtained a fourth search warrant for a home in Colorado Springs. Evidence collected from that home led officers to suspect a fourth suspect of attempting multiple homicides. According to CSPD, this suspect also had an active domestic violence warrant. On May 20, CSPD officers arrested the suspect in an area on Centennial Boulevard.

CSPD said the suspects' names are not being released for now due to the ongoing investigation.

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Morris Richardson

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