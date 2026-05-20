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Colorado Springs launches online tool to track pothole repairs

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Published 4:12 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announces the launch of a new tool to help residents better track potholes throughout the city.

The new online dashboard will allow residents to view monthly and year-to-date pothole repair totals, explore a map of recent repair locations, and learn how to report potholes through GoCOS and other City tools, according to city officials.

Click here to access the dashboard.

According to Mayor Yemi Mobolade, the city is also devoting more resources to pothole repairs. He says this year they have made steady progress, filling in over 35,000 potholes.

To report a pothole to the city, the mayor's office says the best way is through the GoCOS app.

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