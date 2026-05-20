Board to consider giving Colorado Springs Utilities CEO $150K raise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Travas Deal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), could get a salary increase. The proposal is being introduced by Renee Adams, the Chief Human Resources Officer. The CEO currently receives an annual salary of $550,014.

CSU says if the raise is approved, the CEO's salary will align with the 2025 Large Public Power Council (LPPC) market median of $700,003.

If approved, in four days, on May 24, 2026, the CEO's annual salary would increase to a total of $625,000 for 2026. Then, come December 20, 2026, the annual salary for the CEO would increase to $700,000 for 2027.

The change would also adjust the annual salary structure that CSU says is consistent with the percentage awarded to employees. If approved, that would start on December 19, 2027, for the 2028 calendar year. In 2024, CSU approved a 3% increase above the 2023 base pay budget for the general workforce.

In addition to the aforementioned changes, the CEO is also requesting that as part of his employment agreement, he receive six months of severance upon termination without cause. That's instead of the current employment agreement, which specifies a “minimum of three months and maximum of six months”.

KRDO13 asked CSU about how this salary could increase costs for rate payers, if at all.

CSU says executive compensation does not drive customer rates. The utility group says rates are primarily influenced by infrastructure investments, capital projects, fuel costs, regulatory requirements and long‑term reliability needs. CSU says any potential compensation adjustment for the CEO was included in the approved operating budget.

Under City Code and Utilities Board policy, the Board is responsible for evaluating the CEO each year and determining whether any compensation or employment agreement changes are appropriate, CSU says. This annual review is based on performance, leadership responsibilities and independent market data.

For the past two years, the Board has requested market data for the CEO position, according to CSU. Based on Large Public Power Council (LPPC) 2025 data, Colorado Springs Utilities’ CEO pay is approximately 20% below the market median of $700,003 for comparable public power organizations, many of which oversee fewer services than Colorado Springs Utilities, CSU tells KRDO13. The utility group says that following last year's evaluation, the Board committed to revisiting the CEO’s salary in 2026 to consider whether it should be aligned with this market median. The information presented to the Board this year confirmed that the role has been paid below market for more than a decade, CSU claims.

The utility group says that the proposal before the Board reflects that commitment and follows best practices in governance for one of the largest, four‑service, municipally owned utilities in the country. Remaining competitive in executive compensation is about retaining experienced leadership, ensuring stability, and avoiding the significant cost and disruption associated with executive turnover, stated CSU.

CSU tells KRDO13 that Mr. Deal does not set his salary, nor did he request the pay increase.

A six‑month severance aligns with common practice for CEO roles at large public utilities and provides stability and continuity in leadership, CSU said. The provision applies only in the event of termination without cause.

According to the CSU 2026 Annual Operating and Financial Plan, $7,937,963 were aloted for capital labor and benefits.

A salary of $700,003 is more money than the maximum pay scale for 2026 for the Colorado Springs Fire Department fire chief, Colorado Springs Police Department police chief and the Mayor of Colorado Springs combined, plus around $75,000 of change.

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