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Bear sightings on the rise in Woodland Park

City of Woodland Park Government
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New
Published 6:35 AM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Bear sightings are on the rise, according to city officials in Woodland Park.

The City of Woodland Park posted a "Bear Aware" PSA on their Facebook page on Monday, May 18. In it, they acknowledged that this time of year coincides with an uptick in bear activity throughout the community.

To help keep bears and people safe, the city recommends the following Bear-Aware guidelines:

  • Only put garbage out right before pickup, and use bear-resistant containers.
  • Keep home and vehicle doors locked at night — bears have been known to open doors!
  • Monitor children and pets when they’re outdoors, especially in the early morning and evening hours.
  • Clean BBQ grills thoroughly after each use — the smell can attract curious bears.
  • Hang bird feeders high and away from your home. Also, consider taking them down until winter.
  • Don’t leave pet food, coolers, or scented items outside.

The city is asking everyone to abide by these tips to help keep Woodland Park community members and local wildlife safe.

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Morris Richardson

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