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Academy District 20 Board of Education names Interim Superintendent

Academy District 20
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Published 4:07 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy School District 20 announces Dr. Susan Field as its new interim superintendent.

The school board voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Field to the role, which extends through the 2026-27 school year. This appointment follows the district's announcement last week that it was parting ways with former Superintendent Jinger Haberer due to a stated lack of confidence in her leadership.

Dr. Susan Field released the following statement:

Academy District 20 Staff, Families and Friends, 

I am honored to accept the role of Interim Superintendent for the 2026-27 school year and grateful for the Board’s trust during this important time for Academy District 20. 

For the past 19 years, I have had the privilege of serving this District as a principal, district leader, and member of the Learning Services team. In each role, I have seen the extraordinary strength of Academy District 20. We have talented educators, dedicated staff, engaged families, exceptional students, and a community that cares deeply about its schools. 

During this transition, my focus will be simple and steady. We will support our students, staff, families, and school leaders. We will continue to prioritize strong instruction, safe and welcoming schools, clear communication, and meeting the high expectations that define Academy District 20. 

I also want to acknowledge that leadership transitions are not always easy. Please know that the work of this District continues. Our schools remain strong because of the people who serve in them every day, and I am grateful to work alongside our entire team as we continue supporting every student. 

Thank you for your trust, your partnership, and your continued commitment to Academy District 20. I am proud to serve this District and look forward to supporting our community in the coming school year. 

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