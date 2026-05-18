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Custer County Sheriff’s Office reports medical emergency at Bishop Castle

KRDO
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Updated
today at 12:25 PM
Published 12:15 PM

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Custer County Sheriff's Office reports that emergency crews responded to Bishop Castle around 11:45 a.m. due to a medical emergency.

Officials tell KRDO13 that the patient was walking across a bridge when a board broke and is suspected to have broken their arm.

The patient was reportedly taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

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Abby Smith

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