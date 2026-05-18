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Deputy Fires Shots; Suspect Found Dead

Douglas County Sheriff's Office﻿
By
New
Published 7:58 AM

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KRDO) – An investigation is underway after an officer fired shots at a suspect who was found dead in Franktown, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office acknowledged the incident in a Facebook post. They said shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, their team got a call reporting an assault on Weasel Way in Franktown. The sheriff's office says the caller was a child who told authorities a man was assaulting their grandmother.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly saw a child exiting the front door. While the door was open, a deputy claimed to see a man holding a gun. A deputy fired shots. After both the child and the grandmother left the home, first responders entered the residence. Inside, they found the man who'd been shot at and confirmed that he had died.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're actively investigating this incident. Further updates will be shared once they're available.

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Morris Richardson

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