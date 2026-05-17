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Storms over the Palmer Divide and Some Could be Severe Sunday Afternoon

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Published 1:33 PM

Sunday afternoon, at the time of this writing, Storm Tracker 13 Weather Radar was showing a line of strong thunderstorms forming across Monument, Palmer Lake Peyton and Falcon. These storms are expected to produce gusty winds up to 60 miles an hour and quarter sized hail, and the possibility of storms like this remains until after 7 p.m.

For Colorado Springs, there's a possibility that one or two storms could drift southward toward the Air Force Academy, bringing brief heavy rains, dangerous lightning and hail. Stay tuned to News Channel 13 for any severe weather warnings at the bottom of your tv screen.

Cooler air is pushing through the state from the Northwest. Showers and a bit of thunder are expected overnight for most of the Southeast Plains. Expect overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 40s with a good 30 to 60 percent chance for rain showers overnight.

Monday will be cooler and breezy with showers and a bit of thunder. Highs will be in the lower 50s for the Colorado Springs area, but warmer and drier south of Highway 50 towards Pueblo.

Cool temperatures with showers on Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, but this upcoming Memorial Day weekend will be warmer and milder, with highs in the upper 70s.

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Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

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