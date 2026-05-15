Skip to Content
News

CSPD confirms report of suspicious incident near Rogers Elementary School

KRDO
By
Published 1:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says officers were contacted on Wednesday, May 13, around 4:15 p.m. after a report of a man driving a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck near Rogers Elementary School who reportedly asked a child to get into the back of his truck.

According to the police, no additional information was reported.

CSPD is reminding parents to regularly talk with their children about stranger safety, including avoiding contact with unknown individuals, never getting into a vehicle with someone they do not know, and immediately reporting concerning interactions to a trusted adult.

Police are also encouraging community members to stay aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behavior to the CSPD non-emergency line.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.