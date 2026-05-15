Skip to Content
News

Widow of fallen officer reflects at memorial ceremony

By
Published 9:56 AM

A recording of the ceremony is available above.

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crowd gathered today at Memorial Park for the 2026 Pikes Peak Regional Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

The service included a small march of officers from across the Pikes Peak region and featured several speakers, including the El Paso County Sheriff.

National Police Week, which the memorial service concludes, has been observed annually since 1962 to recognize the sacrifices of law enforcement officers.

Rachel Swayze, widow of fallen University of Colorado Colorado Springs police officer Garrett Swayze, spoke at the memorial.

Her husband was killed in the line of duty while responding to the Planned Parenthood shooting in 2015.

Swayze shared poignant reflections on her husband's dedication and character. "I lived in the confidence that Garrett would, in fact, come home. Until the day he did not. He responded to something important, and he instead went home to be with the Lord," Swayze said.

She emphasized his constant presence for his family and the community. "When the kids or I needed Garrett, he was always right there. And when this community needed him in the end, he showed up," she added.

The memorial specifically honored 36 officers from the Pikes Peak region who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.