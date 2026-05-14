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Shelter-in-place lifted near Patty Jewett Golf Course due to law enforcement activity

Peak Alerts
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today at 5:00 PM
Published 4:37 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department has lifted a shelter-in-place for a one-block radius of 1300 N El Paso St due to law enforcement activity.

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Details at this time are limited.

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