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Colorado Springs returns Trackchair Program for guided hikes in local parks

The City of Colorado Springs
By
New
Published 5:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announces that free reservations are now open for the Trackchair Program, which helps people with mobility challenges explore local parks and open spaces using all-terrain Trackchairs.

The city says that due to the success of the program, they will now offer two guided hikes daily, Wednesday through Sunday, at the following locations.

  • Ute Valley Park
  • Red Rock Canyon Open Space
  • Blodgett Open Space
  • Bluestem Prairie Open Space. Guided hikes will be available from 8–11 a.m. and 12–3 p.m., weather permitting.

The guided hikes will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. and 12 to 3 p.m., weather permitting, according to the city.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs
Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

“We are thrilled to bring the Trackchair Program back for another season and continue creating opportunities for everyone to experience the beauty of Colorado Springs’ parks and open spaces,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, PRCS Director. “The response from participants and families last year showed just how meaningful access to the outdoors can be.”

Reservations are free and available now. For more information about the program and to reserve a Trackchair experience, click here.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Blodgett Open Space
Bluestem Prairie Open Space
KRDO
Red Rock Canyon Open Space
Skyler Rorabaugh
Trackchair Program
Ute Valley Park

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