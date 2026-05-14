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City of Fountain offers free bus rides this summer

City of Fountain
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Published 3:06 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Fountain announces it will once again offer free bus rides this summer.

The Fountain Municipal Transit (FMT) will offer free bus rides throughout June, July, and August, the city says, during a time when drivers are "feeling the pinch at the pump more than ever."

The city says this program will continue despite the suspension of a state program that previously funded the summer months. According to officials, the city council approved spending around $5,000 in order to keep the summer program available.

The city says last summer they saw 17.4% increase in ridership, indicating the importance of the program.

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