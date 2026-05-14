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Denver Broncos reveal 2026 season schedule, opener against Kansas City

MGN
By
Updated
today at 5:57 PM
Published 5:43 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Broncos have released their 2026 season schedule, with the first regular-season game against Kansas City on Sept 14, which can be watched live on KRDO13.

  • Week 1: Sept. 14, Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
  • Week 2: Sept. 20, Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 3: Sept. 27, Broncos vs. L.A. Rams
  • Week 4: Oct. 4, Broncos @ San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 5: Oct. 11, Broncos @ L.A. Chargers
  • Week 6: Oct. 15, Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 7: Oct. 25, Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 8: Nov. 1, Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
  • Week 9: Nov. 8, Broncos @ Carolina Panthers
  • Week 10: Bye Week
  • Week 11: Nov. 22, Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
  • Week 12: Nov. 27, Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 13: Dec. 6, Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins
  • Week 14: Dec. 13, Broncos @ N. Y. Jets
  • Week 15: Dec. 20, Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders
  • Week 16: Dec. 25, Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
  • Week 17: TBD, Broncos @ New England Patriots
  • Week 18: TBD, Broncos vs. L.A. Chargers

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