Skip to Content
News

Custer County driver falls asleep at wheel in serious crash, no injuries reported

Custer County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:40 PM

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a serious crash on South Highway 69 this morning after a driver fell asleep at the wheel.

CCSO reports that around 6:30 a.m. on April 14, emergency crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles, one of which had rolled over; however, no injuries were reported.

According to CCSO, the at-fault driver fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lane.

Law enforcement says this crash could have been fatal if the drivers had not been wearing seat belts, using it as a reminder to others of the importance of safety.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Emergency Crews
law enforcement
Oncoming Lane
Safety Reminders
Seat Belts
Two Vehicles

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.