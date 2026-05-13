Missing dog Ruger reunited with owners after 11-month search

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ruger, a dog missing for 11 months, has returned home to his owners, Carrie and Chad Woodruff, in Northeast Colorado Springs. The canine was found by the Humane Society on a Tuesday, concluding a nearly year-long search that involved community efforts.

The Woodruffs endured heartbreak after Ruger went missing, searching extensively and initially losing hope that their beloved pet would ever return. His recovery was made possible through community sightings and the efforts of the Humane Society, bringing joy to the family.

Carrie Woodruff, Ruger's owner, expressed immense happiness upon his return. "It filled my heart with joy. So excited. I never thought I'd have him back," Woodruff said.

Ruger initially went missing 11 months ago as he was set to spend the day with Woodruff at his barber shop. For months, Woodruff used social media daily in an attempt to locate Ruger. After six months, she described the emotional toll of the search. Woodruff stated, "It was just too heartbreaking and I just let it go. We had figured that maybe someone had found him. And they kept him."

Ruger was first spotted on a doorbell security camera four weeks prior to his recovery by a woman named Mary Garcia. The dog was seen again at Patty Jewett Golf Course two weeks before his recovery. Woodruff saw Ruger at the golf course, but he would not approach her after being gone for almost a year.

Ultimately, Ruger was found by the Humane Society on a Tuesday. Woodruff described his homecoming as seamless. "And like, he's just, it's like he never left. It's been on my mind like every moment since I knew. He was alive and he was close and he was coming home."

Now that Ruger is home, Woodruff plans to spoil him. Woodruff also extended thanks to Linda Lee, who manages the Lost Pets 719 page on Facebook, for her assistance in Ruger's return.

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