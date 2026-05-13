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House Oversight Committee releases transcript of Lutnick interview on Epstein ties

<i>Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick departs a closed interview with the House Oversight Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on May 6.
<i>Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick departs a closed interview with the House Oversight Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on May 6.
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Published 3:40 PM

By Annie Grayer, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released the transcript of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s closed-door interview with congressional investigators last week about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Lutnick faced lawmakers’ questions for more than four hours last Wednesday, following revelations that his contact with the late convicted sex offender extended years beyond what he initially claimed.

The Republican-led panel also released the transcript of billionaire co-founder of Gateway Inc. Ted Waitt.

Both Lutnick and Waitt appeared before the committee voluntarily and neither had their closed-door interviews videotaped.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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