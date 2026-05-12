Instagram tops list of apps used while driving, report finds

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol shares a report by Cambridge Mobile Telematics that determined that people in the U.S. interacted with their phones for 2 minutes and 6 seconds per hour on the road in 2023.

According to the report, the most-used app was Instagram, with 23.9% of drivers using it while driving.

The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers that the state's Hands-Free law, which went into effect in January 2025, makes holding or manually using any electronic device illegal.

“It’s hard to fathom, but some of the most prolific distracted drivers use technology well beyond a phone call or text message as they are driving,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “These dangerous drivers are working, planning their vacation, shopping, and more, as they are also sharing the road with other drivers and pedestrians. Sometimes this is on the phone, and sometimes it’s using other electronic equipment.”

The top 10 most-used apps while driving, according to Cambridge Mobile Telematics :

Rank App Category Percentage of Drivers 1 Instagram Social Networking 23.9% 2 iPhone Camera Photo & Video 22.7% 3 WhatsApp Messenger Social Networking 19.8% 4 Facebook Social Networking 18.9% 5 Youtube Entertainment 18.6% 6 Gmail Productivity 17.4% 7 Facebook Messenger Social Networking 15.6% 8 Google Chrome Productivity 15.6% 9 Afterpay Shopping 15.3% 10 Phone Communications 14.9%

According to the study, three of the top spots are going to social media. Instagram is the most-used app while driving overall, with 24% of survey respondents reporting using it in the past month.

According to the study, 22% of men and 15% of women report using the app while driving, with 26% between 18-29 years old and 28% between 30-44 years old.

The report ranks the camera app second and says it is used most by those aged 45 to 60.

“If you know you will get tempted, I recommend ‘Do Not Disturb’ for your electronic devices,” stated Col. Packard. “Having this setting automatically turn on can be very helpful without daily steps.”

Colorado State Patrol says they investigated 3,778 crashes in 2025 involving distracted drivers.

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