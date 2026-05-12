GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards, amid House Ethics inquiry, denies having inappropriate relationship with staff

By Lauren Fox, Ellis Kim, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards denied having any inappropriate relationship with staff and told CNN in an interview Tuesday that an investigation by the House Ethics Committee will eventually clear him of any wrongdoing.

“No,” Edwards told CNN when asked if he had any inappropriate relationship with staff. He later said, “I think you’re gonna find that when Ethics completes their investigation that the facts will have caught up with all the gossip and the rumor.”

CNN reported last month that the ethics panel is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against the North Carolina congressman. Sources told CNN that one witness who contacted the committee described witnessing improper behavior, but CNN did not know at the time the precise nature of the improper behavior, nor was it clear whether the committee had corroborated any of the allegations.

At the time, Edwards said in a statement to CNN, “I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC. Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories.”

Axios reported earlier this month that the ethics committee’s probe into Edwards was prompted in part by the congressman’s conduct toward two female staffers. The outlet cited sources who said they witnessed “inappropriate” conduct by the congressman toward the two female staffers.

The outlet reported that, in response to a request for comment about the investigation, Edwards again said that he welcomed any investigation and that “it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories.”

Edwards on Tuesday told CNN he has not spoken with the 10-member ethics panel yet, but that he plans to cooperate with their investigation. He also accused the panel of being unfair “in the media.”

“I can say that if there’s credible evidence against any member of Congress of misconduct, it should be investigated. I feel strongly in this case there’s not been any credible evidence,” he said.

He continued, “I’m disappointed in that Ethics has not been fair in the media, and that the media is guilty of being tabloid media and just spreading gossip, unfounded and often in conflict, but I very look forward to cooperating with the Ethics investigation.”

The congressman told CNN he has spoken with Speaker Mike Johnson but did not detail their conversations.

CNN has reached out to the ethics panel to request comment.

The-CNN-Wire

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