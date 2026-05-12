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Florentino Pérez no renuncia, pero convoca a elecciones en el Real Madrid

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Published 10:31 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Florentino Pérez dijo este martes que no va a renunciar a la presidencia del Real Madrid, pero sí anunció la apertura del proceso electoral, donde va a presentarse junto a la actual junta directiva para continuar al frente del club más ganador de Europa.

“Les he pedido a la junta electoral que inicie el proceso para iniciar las elecciones a la junta directiva a la que nos vamos a presentar esta Junta Directiva”, dijo el presidente del club blanco, poniendo fin a una mañana de rumores en medio de lo que ya es la segunda temporada sin títulos para el Real Madrid.

Florentino Pérez comenzó la rueda de prensa convocada de urgencia diciendo “Lamento decirles: no voy a renunciar”, y continuó criticando a los medios de comunicación por, a su entender, atacarlo personalmente. Además, señaló a presuntos sectores opositores dentro de la política del club: “Ahora tienen la oportunidad”.

“Hay una campaña organizada”, dijo el presidente del Madrid, quien resaltó los logros del club bajo su mandato: “Ganamos 66 títulos, 37 en el fútbol y 29 en el baloncesto”.

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