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Family remembers Pueblo mother killed in suspected drunk driving crash

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Updated
today at 11:13 AM
Published 11:11 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On May 9th, 2026, at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of East 4th Street, 4th Street Bridge, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Police say when officers got there, they say they found the victim, later identified as Krystin Michelle Schletter, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The suspect vehicle was identified as a Toyota Camry, which had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, explained police.

Officers say they located the suspect vehicle, and the driver was identified as Lariah Escajeda. Escajeda was arrested for Vehicular Homicide (DUI), Driving Under the Influence-alcohol or drugs, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Death and Careless Driving, according to police.

KRDO13 is speaking with the family of 40-year-old Krystin Michelle Schletter. They say she was a badass woman and meant the world to her family. They say Schletter would do anything to help anyone who needed it.

We will have more details on her life and legacy on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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