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Supreme Court allows Alabama to eliminate congressional district held by a Black Democrat

<i>Al Drago/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The US Supreme Court on April 1.
<i>Al Drago/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The US Supreme Court on April 1.
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Published 3:50 PM

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday allowed Alabama to revert to a congressional map with one majority-Black district in a sudden ruling that drew a dissent from the court’s three liberal justices.

State officials in Alabama had rushed up to the court late Friday asking it to halt a lower court ruling that has blocked it from using a map it enacted in 2023. It did so based on the court’s blockbuster decision in late April dealing with Louisiana’s congressional map that severely weakened the scope of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The Supreme Court’s order, which included no explanation, tosses out a lower court order that blocked the use of the 2023 map.

No vote count was released. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by the court’s other two liberals, said the decision was “inappropriate” and “will cause only confusion as Alabamians begin to vote in the elections scheduled for next week.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

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