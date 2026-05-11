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Only 10% of homes on the market in El Paso County meet affordability for majority of residents

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Published 11:33 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, the Pikes Peak Housing Network (PPHN) presented its state of housing report to the Colorado Springs city council. The local non-profit presented some eye-popping numbers surrounding what residents can afford and what is actually available.

According to the PPHN network, 77% of El Paso County households can afford to buy a home in the $201k-$300k range. The group reports 45% of households can afford to purchase a home in the median range.

Pikes Peak Housing Network

KRDO13 is speaking with a realtor and home builder on Monday. Tune into KRDO13 News at 5 and 6 for a full report.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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