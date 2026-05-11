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WATCH: CSFD contains shed fire impacting power lines

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New
Published 4:20 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reports no injuries after a shed fire near 1718 Clemson Dr.

CSFD says the fire was impacting power lines, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to the shed and fence in the backyard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to CSFD.

The department shared a drone video of their crew fighting the flames, which can be watched above.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Backyard
Drone video
investigation
power lines
Shed fire

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