Flight attendants often ‘flirt’ with travelers. But this one was different

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — This week in travel news: Korean cafe culture has taken over the world, Delta Air Lines is changing its snack policy, and a cemetery is hoping to become a hot tourist attraction in New York.

Love is in the air

Angela Buckner was flying from Wichita to New York City just to go on a blind date. But it turned out that the journey was the real destination. She glimpsed flight attendant Brittany Hairston chitchatting with an older couple and immediately felt butterflies.

“I’m glad that we both took a chance and an opportunity, because I don’t think I could see my life without her,” Angela says. “I’m glad we leaned into the uncomfortable and put ourselves out there, and now hopefully our story can resonate with other people and just say, ‘Hey, you just never know.’”

Angela joked that “flight attendants meet people all the time and flirt.” But she knew this was something different. By the end of the flight, the cabin crew member and the passenger in row 28 had exchanged numbers. Six months later, they were an official couple. Now, they’re getting married and buying a house together.

K-Pop, K-Beauty, K-Drama

Despite its small size, South Korea punches way above its weight culturally — and the Western world has taken notice. These days, tourists are flocking to South Korea to try beauty treatments, visit locations from their favorite movies and TV shows, and sample all the flavors of Korean food.

So, where to start? In Seoul, the best shopping experience isn’t in the capital’s myriad malls — it’s on the streets, especially on Sunday when the outdoor market scene thrives.

Meanwhile in Busan, the country’s second biggest city, the vibes are very different. Located on the southern Korean coast, Busan is all about the outdoor experiences. The city is home to a robust surfing community, super-fresh seafood, and the annual Seven Bridges Tour bike ride, which explores all of Busan’s seaside neighborhoods.

And no matter where you are in South Korea, you can count on the country’s popular coffee culture. Here, it’s not just about the beverage itself — amid fierce competition, shops have taken design to the next level in order to really stand out on social media.

How did a relatively small country gain such a massive influence on the rest of the world? Hosted by Daniel Dae Kim, “K‑Everything” is a four-part global travel docuseries exploring how South Korea evolved into a cultural superpower. The series airs Saturdays on CNN International at 8 p.m. ET starting May 9. Also available to CNN streaming subscribers.

Under African skies

It’s never too soon to daydream about future travel. In 2030, travelers heading to Ethiopia can arrive at Africa’s largest airport, which is due to open its first phase at the start of the next decade.

Currently, many air journeys from one part of Africa to another involve transiting off the continent to make a connection. But Bishoftu International Airport, located 30 miles outside of Addis Ababa, aims to change that.

The new hub will debut with two runways and capacity for 60 million passengers per year, with a final goal of 100 million once the whole facility is open. The country’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, has described Bishoftu International as “the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history,” with a price tag of $12.5 billion.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the airport’s structure is inspired by Ethiopia’s Rift Valley, with four sections growing out of a central “spine.”

Deadly cool

Paris’ Père Lachaise Cemetery gets tens of thousands of visitors every year, with fans coming from around the world to leave flowers on the graves of stars like Jim Morrison and Edith Piaf. Now, a final resting place in New York City is hoping to create the same kind of magic.

Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery already gets some attention, but it’s hoped that a new $43 million visitor center will provide a new reason to visit. Famous permanent residents here include artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, rapper Pop Smoke, toy store founder FAO Schwarz and multiple members of the Roosevelt family.

The cemetery, which stretches across 478 acres, is also a great place to go on walks, check out cherry blossoms in the springtime, and explore the Green-Wood Arboretum.

In case you missed it

Delta’s new snack policy is going viral.

Find out why, and whether it affects your next trip.

The London Zoo has a new medical center.

Visitors will be able to watch vets work on animals in real time.

A media mogul. A champion horse. A virus outbreak.

How well do you remember the week that was?

The reserving-a-sun-lounger wars have reached a new level.

A tourist just won a settlement against a hotel in Greece.

The-CNN-Wire

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