Wildlife experts caution against ‘rescuing’ or feeding baby animals

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding the public to leave young animals alone and to remember that wildlife are not pets.

CPW says it's important to trust that animal mothers know how to care for their young, and that touching or feeding baby wildlife can be dangerous. According to wildlife experts, it is common to see bears, deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, rabbits, foxes, skunks, raccoons, bats, and birds in the spring, as many give birth or emerge from hibernation.

As a result, CPW says the public should expect to see wildlife in open spaces, on trails, and even in their backyards.

During the spring, CPW says local parks recieve an increase in calls from people who report that they have "rescued" a young animal. According to CPW, it is common for people to assume they are helping an animal by picking it up or feeding it at home; however, experts say this is essentially kidnapping the animal from its natural environment.

“It’s critical to understand that humans are poor substitutes for a wild animal’s natural parents,” said District Wildlife Manager Drew Vrbenec. “In almost every case, picking up baby wildlife is the wrong thing to do. When you incorrectly handle young wildlife, you can transfer your scent to the animal. Our smell can cause a mother to fail to recognize her own baby, leading to true abandonment of healthy offspring. If you find young wildlife, enjoy a quick glimpse, leave the animal where it is, keep pets out of the area and don't hover so close that the parents are afraid to return to the area.”

CPW says the community should follow the guidelines below when it comes to young wildlife:

Do not feed or approach young wildlife.

Enjoy wildlife from a safe distance.

Be mindful of bears on trails and around your home to help reduce human-bear conflicts.

Keep dogs leashed on trails to prevent them from chasing wildlife.

If you see wildlife that appears sick or injured, leave it alone. Call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office and ask a trained wildlife officer for guidance.

When it comes to a baby bird out of their nest, CPW says to do the following:

If a nestling baby bird (eyes closed and featherless) has fallen from a nest that you can easily see and safely reach, it is okay to put the bird back into the nest, but you should wear gloves and a mask to prevent the transmission of diseases between you and the bird.

If you find a fledgling bird (eyes open, feathered, can hop around but cannot fly) on the ground, do not pick up the bird. The parents will continue to care for it on the ground, and it will soon be able to fly. Keep cats inside to prevent them from killing birds.

Be careful when handling or observing young birds, as the mother may become aggressive if she feels her young are threatened.

If you find a sick or dead bird, do not touch it.

Not sure what to do? Call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office and ask a trained wildlife officer for guidance.

To learn more about living with wildlife in Colorado, click here.

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